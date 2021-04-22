CX Institutional Raises Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

CX Institutional increased its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 25.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 985 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 202 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EOG. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 154,524 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $7,706,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,454,000. Sippican Capital Advisors boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 20,179 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 268.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 228,408 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $8,194,000 after acquiring an additional 166,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in EOG Resources by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 450,693 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $22,476,000 after buying an additional 68,794 shares during the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $68.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $40.25 billion, a PE ratio of -132.61 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.42. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.22 and a fifty-two week high of $77.14.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy exploration company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. EOG Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.4125 per share. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 33.13%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EOG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Truist increased their target price on EOG Resources from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Johnson Rice reiterated an “accumulate” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.69.

In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 8,623 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.74, for a total transaction of $644,483.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 121,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,061,402.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 6,223 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total value of $466,600.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,936,416.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,356,231 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

