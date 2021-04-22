D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by Busey Wealth Management

Busey Wealth Management trimmed its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,625 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 705 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DHI shares. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. D.R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.67.

DHI stock opened at $93.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $33.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.01 and a 12 month high of $96.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.20.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.67%. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $426,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,172.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total transaction of $450,780.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,704.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,419 shares of company stock valued at $1,499,876. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

