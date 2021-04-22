DA Davidson Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) – Analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 19th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $24.21 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $24.11.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 373.35%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.25 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $555.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price objective on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $515.60.

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $533.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. O’Reilly Automotive has a 12-month low of $361.01 and a 12-month high of $539.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $497.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $464.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 10th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 11,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $5,430,638.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,239,555.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,229 shares of company stock valued at $27,958,427. 2.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

