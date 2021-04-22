Dana (NYSE:DAN) Given New $32.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Dana (NYSE:DAN) had its price objective hoisted by KeyCorp from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the auto parts company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Dana’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

DAN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays raised Dana from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dana from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Dana from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Bank of America downgraded Dana from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Dana in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an overweight rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.56.

Shares of NYSE:DAN traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.86. 1,581 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,375,780. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -537.29, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.38. Dana has a 1-year low of $8.14 and a 1-year high of $27.47.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Dana had a positive return on equity of 6.48% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. As a group, research analysts predict that Dana will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Dana’s payout ratio is currently 13.07%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAN. Weber Alan W raised its stake in shares of Dana by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Weber Alan W now owns 1,253,493 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $24,318,000 after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Dana by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 487,838 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,523,000 after acquiring an additional 35,968 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dana by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 465,759 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,092,000 after acquiring an additional 4,726 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Dana by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 347,124 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,776,000 after purchasing an additional 5,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Dana by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 250,046 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,881,000 after purchasing an additional 115,644 shares during the period. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dana

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and digital solutions to vehicle and engine manufacturers. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

