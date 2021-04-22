Danakali (LON:DNK) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Danakali (LON:DNK)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports.
Danakali stock opened at GBX 28.50 ($0.37) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £91.11 million and a P/E ratio of -20.36. Danakali has a 1 year low of GBX 17.66 ($0.23) and a 1 year high of GBX 34 ($0.44). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 29.47 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 23.79.
About Danakali
