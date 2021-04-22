Danakali (LON:DNK) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Danakali (LON:DNK)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Danakali stock opened at GBX 28.50 ($0.37) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £91.11 million and a P/E ratio of -20.36. Danakali has a 1 year low of GBX 17.66 ($0.23) and a 1 year high of GBX 34 ($0.44). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 29.47 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 23.79.

About Danakali

Danakali Limited engages in the exploration of minerals in Eritrea, East Africa. It focuses on the Colluli potash project located in the Danakil Depression region of Eritrea. The company was formerly known as South Boulder Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Danakali Limited in June 2015. Danakali Limited is based in Perth, Australia.

