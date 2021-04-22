Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Stock Rating Lowered by DZ Bank

Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) was downgraded by DZ Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Danone in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Danone in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Danone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Danone in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Danone in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of DANOY traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,087. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.12. Danone has a twelve month low of $10.71 and a twelve month high of $14.67. The company has a market cap of $48.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

