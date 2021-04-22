Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Upgraded to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Danske Bank A/S in a report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Danske Bank A/S in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Danske Bank A/S in a report on Monday, April 12th. National Bank Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Danske Bank A/S in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Danske Bank A/S in a report on Monday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

DNKEY traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 280,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,271. The stock has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.29. Danske Bank A/S has a twelve month low of $5.01 and a twelve month high of $10.02.

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter. Danske Bank A/S had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 17.37%.

About Danske Bank A/S

Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, corporate, institutional, and personal customers. The company offers daily banking, home financing, investment, and retirement planning solutions; strategic advisory services; leasing solutions; and financing, financial market, general banking, and corporate finance advisory services, as well as financial solutions and products in the areas of capital markets, fixed income and currencies, and transaction banking and investor services.

