DAOstack (GEN) Price Hits $0.29 on Major Exchanges

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded up 25.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. DAOstack has a total market capitalization of $13.97 million and approximately $288,086.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DAOstack has traded up 4.5% against the dollar. One DAOstack coin can now be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00000528 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54,720.51 or 1.00272499 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.33 or 0.00039093 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00011709 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.58 or 0.00151323 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001103 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001035 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001831 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004803 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DAOstack Profile

DAOstack (CRYPTO:GEN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,507,939 coins. DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here . DAOstack’s official website is daostack.io . The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

DAOstack Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOstack should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAOstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

