Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DQ. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Daqo New Energy from $115.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Daqo New Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.45.

NYSE DQ opened at $74.89 on Thursday. Daqo New Energy has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $130.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.15 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.61.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.19). Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 13.98%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Daqo New Energy will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 46,415.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 466,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,735,000 after buying an additional 465,085 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc grew its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 465.8% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 27,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after buying an additional 22,820 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Daqo New Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $1,430,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 101.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,269,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,835,000 after buying an additional 640,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 299.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.58% of the company’s stock.

About Daqo New Energy

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. It offers ready-to-use polysilicon, and packaged to meet crucible stacking, pulling, and solidification products. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

