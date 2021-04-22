Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-one analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $141.44.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Stephens boosted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Cowen boosted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $113.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th.

In other Darden Restaurants news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total transaction of $10,424,692.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 307,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,620,877.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.04, for a total value of $176,448.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,082,769.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 134,424 shares of company stock valued at $18,249,880. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 89.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $142.90 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. Darden Restaurants has a 12 month low of $61.21 and a 12 month high of $149.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 112.46%.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

