Dash Acquisitions Inc. Has $1.29 Million Stock Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Dash Acquisitions Inc. decreased its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 79.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,709 shares during the period. Unilever makes up about 0.8% of Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 7,423 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 10,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 27,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 10,133 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $116,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Unilever currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

NYSE UL opened at $57.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $151.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $49.75 and a one year high of $63.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.5139 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.33%.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

