Dash Acquisitions Inc. Purchases Shares of 21,300 salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Dash Acquisitions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,300 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,513,000. salesforce.com accounts for 3.0% of Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in salesforce.com by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,415,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $14,557,012,000 after buying an additional 1,217,637 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in salesforce.com by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,846,031 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $10,193,453,000 after buying an additional 876,975 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in salesforce.com by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,886,700 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,090,207,000 after buying an additional 1,680,084 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,492,164 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,779,881,000 after buying an additional 599,727 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth $2,202,604,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

CRM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded salesforce.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.03.

salesforce.com stock opened at $230.56 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $217.27 and its 200 day moving average is $232.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $212.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $150.67 and a one year high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. Equities analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Brent Hyder sold 395 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.03, for a total value of $89,676.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,565 shares in the company, valued at $355,301.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 5,487 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.93, for a total value of $1,234,190.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,468,420.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 165,726 shares of company stock valued at $37,765,810. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Recommended Story: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.