Data I/O (DAIO) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). Data I/O had a negative return on equity of 13.52% and a negative net margin of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $4.94 million for the quarter.

Get Data I/O alerts:

Shares of Data I/O stock opened at $5.48 on Thursday. Data I/O has a twelve month low of $2.69 and a twelve month high of $6.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.15 million, a P/E ratio of -15.66 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.67.

In related news, President Anthony Ambrose sold 26,911 shares of Data I/O stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total value of $149,625.16. 15.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Data I/O

Data I/O Corp. engages in the provision of manual and automated security provisioning and device programming. The firm offers automated programming systems, manual programmers, and software solutions. It serves the automotive electronics, industrial controls, wireless devices, programming centers, and medical devices industries.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Data I/O Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Data I/O and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.