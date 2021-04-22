Decentraland (MANA) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $356.06 Million

Decentraland (CURRENCY:MANA) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. Over the last week, Decentraland has traded 22.4% higher against the US dollar. One Decentraland coin can currently be purchased for about $1.33 or 0.00002466 BTC on major exchanges. Decentraland has a total market cap of $2.10 billion and approximately $356.06 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.66 or 0.00067864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00020481 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000356 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.79 or 0.00094024 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $353.84 or 0.00654999 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,222.78 or 0.07816924 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.13 or 0.00048366 BTC.

About Decentraland

Decentraland is a coin. It was first traded on September 6th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,194,460,127 coins and its circulating supply is 1,578,089,513 coins. Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Decentraland is decentraland.org . The Reddit community for Decentraland is /r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Decentraland is forum.decentraland.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentraland is a virtual reality platform powered by the Ethereum blockchain. Users can create, experience, and monetize content and applications. Land in Decentraland is permanently owned by the community, giving them full control over their creations. Users claim ownership of virtual land on a blockchain-based ledger of parcels. Landowners control what content is published to their portion of land, which is identified by a set of cartesian coordinates (x,y). Contents can range from static 3D scenes to interactive systems such as games. Land is a non-fungible, transferrable, scarce digital asset stored in an Ethereum smart contract. It can be acquired by spending an ERC20 token called MANA. MANA can also be used to make in-world purchases of digital goods and services. “

Decentraland Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentraland directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentraland should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decentraland using one of the exchanges listed above.

