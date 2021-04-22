Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Price Target Raised to $410.00 at Morgan Stanley

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $394.00 to $410.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DE. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on Deere & Company from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays upped their price target on Deere & Company from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Deere & Company from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $327.95.

Shares of DE opened at $375.60 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $369.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $296.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $117.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $117.85 and a 52-week high of $392.42.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 13.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 41.43%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $1,006,240,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,701,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,265,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289,219 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,204,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $324,010,000 after acquiring an additional 463,298 shares during the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 238.9% during the fourth quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 606,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,314,000 after acquiring an additional 427,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $81,361,000. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

