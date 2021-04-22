Defender Capital LLC. Acquires 30,970 Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)

Defender Capital LLC. raised its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) by 31.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,970 shares during the period. Inovio Pharmaceuticals comprises 0.4% of Defender Capital LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Defender Capital LLC. owned approximately 0.06% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INO. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 134.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 642,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,459,000 after acquiring an additional 368,229 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 79.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 115,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 50,983 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $506,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 237,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 20,365 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on INO shares. Benchmark reduced their price target on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of NASDAQ INO traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.27. 117,881 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,129,554. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 1.08. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $8.06 and a one year high of $33.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 9.14 and a current ratio of 9.14.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.08. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 78.17% and a negative net margin of 8,518.10%. The business had revenue of $5.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Inovio Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 1907.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Inovio Pharmaceuticals news, Director David B. Weiner sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total value of $65,730.00. Also, COO Jacqueline Elizabeth Shea sold 16,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $201,224.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 34,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,923.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 276,723 shares of company stock valued at $3,646,819 in the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon optimized plasmids that have ability to help break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous or infected cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogen variants.

