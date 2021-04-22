Degenerator Price Tops $32.63 (MEME)

Degenerator (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 21st. Degenerator has a market capitalization of $913,535.72 and approximately $120,479.00 worth of Degenerator was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Degenerator coin can now be bought for approximately $32.63 or 0.00275990 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Degenerator has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Degenerator alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $291.01 or 0.00548796 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00006074 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00029792 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,831.15 or 0.03369367 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000038 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000126 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000306 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Degenerator Coin Profile

Degenerator (MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Degenerator’s total supply is 28,000 coins. The official website for Degenerator is degenerator.finance . Degenerator’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Degenerator Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Degenerator directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Degenerator should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Degenerator using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Degenerator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Degenerator and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.