Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Given New $113.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $92.00 to $113.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Argus assumed coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dell Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $90.53.

DELL stock opened at $101.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $77.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.64. Dell Technologies has a 52 week low of $37.89 and a 52 week high of $103.80.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $26.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 124.18% and a net margin of 2.63%. As a group, analysts expect that Dell Technologies will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $17,548,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 284,968 shares in the company, valued at $25,003,092.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 42,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total transaction of $3,188,399.47. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 426,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,140,952.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 633,754 shares of company stock worth $52,887,145 in the last three months. 48.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 37,307,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,734,279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570,856 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Dell Technologies by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,575,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,141,536,000 after buying an additional 2,428,182 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its position in Dell Technologies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,956,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,253,000 after buying an additional 13,756 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Dell Technologies by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,997,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,690,000 after buying an additional 1,023,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $194,878,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

