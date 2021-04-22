Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $32.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.93% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “DELTA APPAREL is a vertical manufacturer of knitwear products for the entire family. Our company purchases cotton direct from the field and through a stringently controlled process produces finished apparel for the domestic and international market place. The products we manufacture are sold under our brands of Delta Pro-Weight, Delta Magnum Weight, Healthknit and Quail Hollow Sportswear. In addition, Delta Apparel, Inc. also produces finished products for America’s leading retailers, corporate industry programs and sports licensed apparel marketers. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Delta Apparel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN DLA traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.59. The company had a trading volume of 28,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,336. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.42 million, a P/E ratio of -18.45 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Delta Apparel has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $29.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.19 and its 200-day moving average is $19.05.

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. Delta Apparel had a negative return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. The business had revenue of $94.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Delta Apparel will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Delta Apparel in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in Delta Apparel by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 5,415 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Apparel during the fourth quarter valued at about $284,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Apparel during the fourth quarter valued at about $342,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Delta Apparel by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,240 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 57.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Delta Apparel Company Profile

Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets activewear and lifestyle apparel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It offers on-demand digitally printed apparel products under the DTG2Go brand; silhouettes and fleece products; performance shirts that keep athletes dry under the Delta Dri line brand; ringspun garments; Delta Soft apparel products; and mid- and heavier-weight tee shirts under the Delta Pro Weight and Magnum Weight brand names, as well as polos, outerwear, headwear, bags, and other accessories.

