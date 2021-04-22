Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) by 27.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 452 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DNLI. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 180.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DNLI. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “positive” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Denali Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.63.

Shares of NASDAQ DNLI opened at $55.48 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.61. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.10 and a beta of 2.00. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.08 and a 1 year high of $93.94.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $2.00. The business had revenue of $316.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.98 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 968.59% and a negative return on equity of 39.19%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total value of $560,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 5,112 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.79, for a total transaction of $377,214.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,466,163 shares of company stock valued at $159,691,322 in the last quarter. 19.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

