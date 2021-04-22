Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 43.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Design Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company.

Get Design Therapeutics alerts:

DSGN stock opened at $19.55 on Tuesday. Design Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $19.50 and a twelve month high of $50.50.

Design Therapeutics, Inc develops therapies for the treatment of degenerative disorders caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company engages in the development of a program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia and degenerative diseases such as Fragile X syndrome and myotonic dystrophy.

Featured Article: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Design Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Design Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.