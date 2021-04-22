Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Südzucker (ETR:SZU) a €14.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on Südzucker (ETR:SZU) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Warburg Research set a €16.90 ($19.88) price target on shares of Südzucker and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays set a €14.70 ($17.29) price objective on Südzucker and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Independent Research set a €12.50 ($14.71) price objective on Südzucker and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on Südzucker and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Südzucker in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Südzucker has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €14.22 ($16.73).

ETR SZU opened at €13.42 ($15.79) on Monday. Südzucker has a 52 week low of €11.24 ($13.22) and a 52 week high of €17.76 ($20.89). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €13.85 and a 200-day moving average price of €13.04.

SÃ¼dzucker AG produces and sells sugar products in Germany, Belgium, frane, Austria, Poland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugary specialty products, and animal feed to food industry, retailers, and agriculture market.

