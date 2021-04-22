Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Price Target to $41.00

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on AA. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Alcoa from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Alcoa from a sell rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alcoa from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Alcoa from $20.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.20.

AA opened at $34.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Alcoa has a 52-week low of $6.38 and a 52-week high of $36.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.48. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.60 and a beta of 2.51.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.33. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 5.03% and a negative return on equity of 5.83%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Alcoa will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 2,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total transaction of $87,091.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,192.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AA. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 136.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,048,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,528,000 after buying an additional 605,094 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 0.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,287,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 30.3% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 4,840 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa in the third quarter worth about $353,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa in the third quarter worth about $486,000.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses.

