Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) Given a €167.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €167.00 ($196.47) target price on Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DB1. Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on Deutsche Börse and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Independent Research set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on Deutsche Börse and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on Deutsche Börse and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on Deutsche Börse and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €171.00 ($201.18) price objective on Deutsche Börse and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €153.00 ($180.00).

Shares of ETR:DB1 opened at €146.00 ($171.76) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.79 billion and a PE ratio of 25.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.47, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €140.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €138.11. Deutsche Börse has a 1 year low of €124.85 ($146.88) and a 1 year high of €170.15 ($200.18).

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

