Devery Hits 24-Hour Volume of $8,051.00 (EVE)

Devery (CURRENCY:EVE) traded up 6.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 21st. One Devery coin can currently be bought for $0.0075 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. Devery has a market cap of $473,210.71 and approximately $8,051.00 worth of Devery was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Devery has traded down 17.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Devery Profile

Devery (EVE) is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. Devery’s total supply is 99,998,702 coins and its circulating supply is 62,917,112 coins. Devery’s official Twitter account is @deveryofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Devery is devery.io . The Reddit community for Devery is /r/deveryofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Devery is a blockchain powered, open-source, product verification protocol. The EVE token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network is the native token of the Devery platform. It is used to power the Devery verification platform which allows organisations to power the verification of products. “

Devery Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Devery directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Devery should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Devery using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

