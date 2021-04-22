dHedge DAO (DHT) Reaches Market Cap of $28.50 Million

dHedge DAO (CURRENCY:DHT) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 22nd. One dHedge DAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.84 or 0.00005483 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, dHedge DAO has traded 29.6% lower against the dollar. dHedge DAO has a market capitalization of $28.50 million and approximately $2.95 million worth of dHedge DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get dHedge DAO alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.65 or 0.00068819 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00019320 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001931 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.11 or 0.00094814 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $365.92 or 0.00706396 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,080.50 or 0.07877347 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.50 or 0.00049226 BTC.

dHedge DAO Profile

DHT is a coin. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2017. dHedge DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,034,409 coins. The official website for dHedge DAO is www.dhedge.org . dHedge DAO’s official Twitter account is @De_Hedge

According to CryptoCompare, “dHedge is a protocol for decentralized asset management powered by Synthetix. With this announcement, dHedge is emerging out of stealth mode. With the help of Synthetix's zero slippage trading model and expanding list of listed assets (synths), dHedge is creating new ways to use the liquidity of the derivatives supported by the Synthetix protocol. Synthetix now has a DeFi platform and community . DHT is the governance token of dHedge and will play a key role in guiding the platform and its decentralization process. “

dHedge DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dHedge DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dHedge DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dHedge DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for dHedge DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dHedge DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.