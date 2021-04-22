DHT’s (DHT) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at DNB Markets

DNB Markets restated their hold rating on shares of DHT (NYSE:DHT) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $6.60 price target on the shipping company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DHT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DHT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on DHT from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a buy rating and issued a $9.10 target price on shares of DHT in a research report on Friday, February 26th. HC Wainwright started coverage on DHT in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist started coverage on DHT in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.56.

Shares of DHT stock opened at $5.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.95 and a beta of -0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. DHT has a 12-month low of $4.52 and a 12-month high of $8.68.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The shipping company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $77.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.17 million. DHT had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 42.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that DHT will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. DHT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DHT by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 47,911 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DHT by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,292 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of DHT by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 13,288 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DHT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,966,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of DHT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 59.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHT Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, Oslo, and Norway. As of March 17, 2021, it had a fleet of 28 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,660,835 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

