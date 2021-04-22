Diamond 1-Day Volume Tops $62,599.00 (DMD)

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. Diamond has a total market cap of $11.06 million and $62,599.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Diamond coin can now be bought for about $3.08 or 0.00005861 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Diamond has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002420 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded up 93.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000136 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded up 70.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000018 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.13 or 0.00120100 BTC.

About Diamond

DMD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,590,881 coins. The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Diamond’s official website is bit.diamonds

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Buying and Selling Diamond

