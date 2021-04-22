Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 31.54% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FANG. Northland Securities increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Sunday. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $80.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.29.

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $75.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. Diamondback Energy has a 12 month low of $23.63 and a 12 month high of $88.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 135.48%. The firm had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $146,756.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,178,401.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FANG. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 131.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,028,050 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $49,757,000 after purchasing an additional 583,073 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 24,258.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 484,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $23,425,000 after purchasing an additional 482,013 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $17,909,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,121,378 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $54,274,000 after purchasing an additional 350,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,826,749 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $88,415,000 after purchasing an additional 343,400 shares during the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

