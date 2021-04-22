DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.09) Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:DOCN)

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for DigitalOcean in a research note issued on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp analyst M. Turits forecasts that the company will earn ($0.09) per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for DigitalOcean’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on DigitalOcean in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on DigitalOcean in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on DigitalOcean in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on DigitalOcean in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.20.

DOCN opened at $41.63 on Wednesday. DigitalOcean has a 12-month low of $36.65 and a 12-month high of $46.35.

In other news, major shareholder Access Industries Holdings Llc purchased 2,127,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999,973.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

About DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

