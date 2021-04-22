DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on DOCN. Barclays began coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Monday. They issued a hold rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DigitalOcean presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.20.

Get DigitalOcean alerts:

DOCN opened at $41.63 on Monday. DigitalOcean has a 1-year low of $36.65 and a 1-year high of $46.35.

In other DigitalOcean news, major shareholder Access Industries Holdings Llc purchased 2,127,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.00 per share, with a total value of $99,999,973.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link

About DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalOcean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.