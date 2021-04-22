Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Position in The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,921,811 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 213,358 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.98% of The Michaels Companies worth $38,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in The Michaels Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $175,000. Financial Architects Inc boosted its stake in shares of The Michaels Companies by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 21,515 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 10,190 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Michaels Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $790,000. Twinbeech Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of The Michaels Companies by 140.9% during the fourth quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 52,907 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 30,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of The Michaels Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $4,386,000.

Get The Michaels Companies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MIK opened at $21.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 3.18. The Michaels Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $1.86 and a one year high of $22.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.63.

The Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. The Michaels Companies had a negative return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 4.36%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Michaels Companies, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

In other The Michaels Companies news, CAO Jim Sullivan sold 11,437 shares of The Michaels Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total transaction of $251,156.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 60,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,328,074.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

MIK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised The Michaels Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (down previously from $25.00) on shares of The Michaels Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Michaels Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of The Michaels Companies in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The Michaels Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.14.

The Michaels Companies Profile

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for hobbyist and do-it-yourself home decorators in the United States and Canada. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 basic and seasonal stock-keeping units (SKUs) in arts, crafts, framing, floral, and home dÃ©cor and seasonal merchandise.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for The Michaels Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Michaels Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.