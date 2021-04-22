Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $39.88 Million Holdings in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,076,210 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 84,569 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in The Cheesecake Factory were worth $39,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in The Cheesecake Factory by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 93.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAKE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.13.

In other news, CFO Matthew Eliot Clark sold 4,000 shares of The Cheesecake Factory stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.29, for a total transaction of $233,160.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,070,787.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $57.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.89. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 1-year low of $16.80 and a 1-year high of $63.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -42.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.68.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.28). The Cheesecake Factory had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a negative return on equity of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $554.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, and third-party bakery customers, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It owns and operates 294 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 27 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

