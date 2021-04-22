Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 3,752 Shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 864,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,752 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Xencor were worth $37,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XNCR. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Xencor by 169.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Xencor during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Xencor during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Xencor by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Xencor during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000.

Shares of XNCR opened at $42.27 on Thursday. Xencor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.80 and a twelve month high of $58.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.19 and a beta of 0.80.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $41.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.24 million. Xencor had a negative net margin of 113.40% and a negative return on equity of 13.56%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Xencor, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO John J. Kuch sold 805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total value of $36,297.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,566,940.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John J. Kuch sold 15,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total transaction of $736,678.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,952,836.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,164 shares of company stock worth $920,837. 3.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on XNCR shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Xencor from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Xencor from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Xencor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Xencor in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.80.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United states and internationally. The company's product candidates include Obexelimab, an immune inhibitor that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of IgG4-related disease and systemic lupus erythematosus, as well as in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial to treat moderate-to-severe rheumatoid arthritis; Plamotamab, a tumor-targeted antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat non-Hodgkin lymphoma; XmAb717, XmAb841, and XmAb104, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with selected advanced solid tumors; and Vibecotamab, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and other CD123-expressing hematologic malignancies.

