Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $304.73

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 304.73 ($3.98) and traded as low as GBX 298 ($3.89). Direct Line Insurance Group shares last traded at GBX 298 ($3.89), with a volume of 4,187,128 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 395 ($5.16) price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 355 ($4.64) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 336.38 ($4.39).

Get Direct Line Insurance Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.14, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 312.32 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 304.85. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.70.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a GBX 14.70 ($0.19) dividend. This represents a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Direct Line Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.29%.

Direct Line Insurance Group Company Profile (LON:DLG)

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers personal motor, personal home, travel, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.