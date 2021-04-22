Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $2.22 EPS

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share.

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $98.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $32.50 and a 1-year high of $104.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 19.38%.

In related news, EVP Brian Hughes sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $939,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,184.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 19,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $1,694,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 147,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,961,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Discover Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.67.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

