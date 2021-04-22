Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Shares Sold by Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,391 shares during the period. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $3,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Discovery by 655.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,765,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,281,000 after purchasing an additional 12,811,262 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Discovery by 751.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,478,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,193,000 after acquiring an additional 8,364,840 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Discovery by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,299,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,386,000 after buying an additional 1,295,790 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in Discovery by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,506,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,433 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Discovery by 86.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,184,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,731,000 after buying an additional 1,010,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Discovery alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Discovery from $23.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup lowered shares of Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Discovery from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Discovery from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.29.

In related news, CAO Lori C. Locke sold 1,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total value of $95,103.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,514 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,673.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jean-Briac Perrette sold 199,017 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total transaction of $15,147,183.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 361,935 shares in the company, valued at $27,546,872.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,367,598 shares of company stock valued at $73,889,344. Corporate insiders own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DISCA traded down $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $38.20. The stock had a trading volume of 619,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,610,815. The stock has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.28 and a 200 day moving average of $37.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.56 and a 12-month high of $78.14.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Discovery, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Featured Article: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA).

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.