Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) Shares Gap Up to $14.04

Diversey Holdings (NASDAQ:DSEY) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.04, but opened at $14.42. Diversey shares last traded at $14.38, with a volume of 3,408 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Diversey in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Diversey in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Diversey in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Diversey in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Diversey in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Diversey currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.67.

Diversey Company Profile (NASDAQ:DSEY)

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional; and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractors industries.

