Diversified Healthcare Trust Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NASDAQ:DHC)

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd.

Diversified Healthcare Trust has a dividend payout ratio of -4.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Diversified Healthcare Trust to earn $0.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.7%.

DHC stock opened at $4.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.37. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 52 week low of $2.46 and a 52 week high of $7.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.53.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.12). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 11.64%. Sell-side analysts predict that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

DHC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.21.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

