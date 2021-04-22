DnB Asset Management AS Acquires 3,646 Shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,646 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in RPM International were worth $4,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in RPM International by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in RPM International by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH lifted its holdings in RPM International by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 6,925 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in RPM International by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 6,376 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in RPM International by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on RPM International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. G.Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RPM International in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on RPM International from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Vertical Research raised RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. RPM International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.44.

Shares of RPM International stock opened at $94.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01. RPM International Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.94 and a 12 month high of $98.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.89.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 35.72% and a net margin of 7.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Analysts predict that RPM International Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. RPM International’s payout ratio is presently 49.51%.

In other RPM International news, Director Thomas Gross sold 1,887 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total transaction of $170,943.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,399.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Russell L. Gordon sold 9,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.89, for a total value of $820,716.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,828,305.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,455 shares of company stock worth $1,993,588 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Specialty. The Industrial segment is the maintenance and protection products for roofing and waterproofing systems, flooring, passive fire protection, corrosion control, high-performance sealing and bonding solutions, infrastructure rehabilitation and repair, and other construction chemicals.

