DnB Asset Management AS Buys 1,870 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,548 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $4,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 124.3% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 3,462.5% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $180.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $20.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $92.63 and a 52-week high of $185.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.52.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.65% and a net margin of 7.62%. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Several analysts have recently commented on TSCO shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $168.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Tractor Supply has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.56.

In related news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $591,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,976 shares in the company, valued at $2,471,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

