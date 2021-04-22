DnB Asset Management AS Has $4.68 Million Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,216 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,951 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $4,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Pinterest by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,766,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,785,000 after buying an additional 4,073,553 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Pinterest by 261.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,554,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,531,000 after buying an additional 14,872,010 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Pinterest by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,055,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,253,000 after buying an additional 810,684 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth $233,189,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth $212,732,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Pinterest news, Director Jeremy S. Levine sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total value of $12,970,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 53,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.45, for a total transaction of $3,648,521.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 709,685 shares of company stock valued at $55,311,976.

Shares of PINS stock opened at $72.51 on Thursday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.82 and a 12-month high of $89.90. The company has a market capitalization of $45.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.30 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.92.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.47. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 26.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.42%. The company had revenue of $705.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.75 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PINS shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $68.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $85.00 to $107.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Pinterest from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Pinterest has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.31.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

