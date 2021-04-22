DnB Asset Management AS Invests $3.96 Million in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

DnB Asset Management AS bought a new position in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 13,281 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,956,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RNG. Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its holdings in RingCentral by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in RingCentral in the 1st quarter valued at $455,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in RingCentral by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 30,198 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,995,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in RingCentral by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,342 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in RingCentral by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RNG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of RingCentral from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of RingCentral from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of RingCentral from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $427.57.

RingCentral stock opened at $326.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65. The company has a market capitalization of $29.55 billion, a PE ratio of -265.45 and a beta of 0.70. RingCentral, Inc. has a 12 month low of $215.05 and a 12 month high of $449.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $318.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $339.04.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $334.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.92 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. As a group, analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Praful Shah sold 12,258 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.21, for a total value of $5,150,934.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 197,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,907,012.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.19, for a total value of $137,977.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,277,624.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,659 shares of company stock valued at $18,559,399 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

