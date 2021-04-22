DnB Asset Management AS Purchases 11,079 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 67.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,079 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Seagen were worth $3,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Seagen by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,520,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,192,768,000 after buying an additional 840,428 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Seagen in the fourth quarter worth about $231,102,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Seagen in the fourth quarter worth about $174,897,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Seagen by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 848,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $148,576,000 after purchasing an additional 71,369 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Seagen by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 494,792 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,658,000 after purchasing an additional 23,200 shares during the period. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SGEN stock opened at $147.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.07 and a beta of 1.11. Seagen Inc. has a one year low of $134.51 and a one year high of $213.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $145.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.10.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $601.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.58 million. Seagen had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 20.46%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SGEN. Bank of America upgraded shares of Seagen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Seagen from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Seagen from $177.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Seagen from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Seagen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.36.

In other Seagen news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 29,353 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.57, for a total value of $4,859,976.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 12,000 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.22, for a total transaction of $1,838,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 83,308 shares of company stock worth $12,765,502. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

