DnB Asset Management AS Reduces Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

DnB Asset Management AS trimmed its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,118 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Nucor were worth $4,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Nucor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $566,903,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Nucor by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,337,000 after acquiring an additional 371,876 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Nucor by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,123,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,749,000 after acquiring an additional 315,210 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Nucor by 148.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 437,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,651,000 after acquiring an additional 261,801 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in Nucor by 184.9% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 221,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,776,000 after acquiring an additional 143,700 shares during the period. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nucor alerts:

Shares of NUE stock opened at $80.18 on Thursday. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $35.75 and a 12 month high of $82.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.25.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. Nucor had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 47,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $3,672,301.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,299,481.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total transaction of $196,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,182,107.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 144,640 shares of company stock valued at $10,290,639 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on NUE. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Nucor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Nucor from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $56.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday. Argus upgraded shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.58.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Featured Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.