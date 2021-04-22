Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Sets New 12-Month High at $58.03

Shares of Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$58.03 and last traded at C$57.94, with a volume of 237177 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$57.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DOL shares. CIBC boosted their price objective on Dollarama from C$58.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Dollarama from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays upped their price target on Dollarama from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Dollarama from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$61.27.

Get Dollarama alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$53.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$51.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,033.45, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$18.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.0503 per share. This is an increase from Dollarama’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio is 9.89%.

In other Dollarama news, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peter Robillard sold 13,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.23, for a total transaction of C$749,718.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,117,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$63,969,050.68. Also, Director Gregory David sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$55.74, for a total value of C$668,872.80. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,854 shares of company stock worth $5,341,419.

About Dollarama (TSE:DOL)

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of February 2, 2020, it operated 1,291 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.