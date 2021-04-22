Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) Insider Minerals Operating Dorchester Acquires 4,500 Shares

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) insider Minerals Operating Dorchester acquired 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.23 per share, with a total value of $64,035.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of DMLP stock opened at $13.89 on Thursday. Dorchester Minerals, L.P. has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $15.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.35. The stock has a market cap of $481.53 million, a P/E ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.41.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.11 million for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a return on equity of 27.71% and a net margin of 51.26%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMLP. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in Dorchester Minerals in the 1st quarter worth $140,000. Adams Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dorchester Minerals by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 766,153 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,465,000 after purchasing an additional 19,625 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dorchester Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals in the fourth quarter worth about $658,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Dorchester Minerals by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 360,461 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,932,000 after buying an additional 63,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Dorchester Minerals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

About Dorchester Minerals

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in the United States. Its royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests located in 587 counties and parishes in 27 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

