DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Buys New Stake in JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:JOFFU)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co acquired a new position in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:JOFFU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 128,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,000.

Shares of JOFFU stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.06. 21,165 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,280. JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $10.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.06.

About JOFF Fintech Acquisition

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

