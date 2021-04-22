DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Lowers Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,268 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 14 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $345,000. Andesa Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 31.1% during the first quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 177 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $234,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 712 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 454.4% in the 1st quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,070 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,213,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded down $3.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2,290.27. 22,362 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,546,297. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2,134.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,877.94. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,232.20 and a 12 month high of $2,318.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $15.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOOG. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,525.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,342.42.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total transaction of $2,565,144.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,656,308.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total value of $64,588.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,740.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,104 shares of company stock worth $35,725,438 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Featured Article: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.