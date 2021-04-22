DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Sells 2,955 Shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co cut its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,955 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF were worth $3,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 25.2% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 6,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. purchased a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000.

FEZ stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.72. 47,950 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,536,865. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.57. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 52-week low of $28.58 and a 52-week high of $47.08.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

